Lock it or lose it – York Police warn thefts from vehicles are on the rise

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA05

York Regional Police (YRP) is reminding citizens to ‘Lock It or Lose It’ as thefts from vehicles are on the rise throughout York Region.

Thefts typically occur when vehicles are left unattended and unlocked for long periods of time, such as in residential driveways, commuter lots and parking lots of businesses. Make no mistake, it can happen in just seconds, police say.

Investigators have released a video that shows just how fast a theft from an unlocked vehicle can happen. Watch as the thief enters the victim’s car, helps themselves to a drink and makes off with the victim’s belongings in under 30 seconds.

York Regional Police reminds citizens not to make it any easier for thieves. To protect your vehicle from theft follow YRP’s simple precautions:

  • Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and take the key
  • Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running
  • If you have a garage, use it, and lock the door as well as your vehicle
  • Never leave your car keys in plain view or in an easily accessible area
  • Keep your vehicle registration certificate and proof of insurance on you at all times. Don’t leave these documents in your glove compartment
  • Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area
  • Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk
  • Give only your ignition key to a parking lot attendant. Keep all other keys with you

These types of incidents are known to increase during the fall months.

