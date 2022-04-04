‘Lock Upp’ contestant Azma Fallah revealed on the show that she used to work for a social media app wherein she defrauded strangers and duped them of Rs 40 to 50 lakh.

But she said she never got the full amount as it used to get deducted.

Azma said: “I used to talk to strangers on social media and earned money from them. I earned upto Rs 50 lakh from this!” After revealing the secret she was saved from elimination.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut called out the nominated ‘kaidis’: Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Ali Merchant, Poonam Pandey and Azma Fallah. Poonam was safe.

Kangana added: “Everyone has tormented one another during the week, whether it be hiding the dryer or the coins, now I’ll do something! I’ve hidden two joker cards and two ghulam cards around the yard area, go find them right now!”

After a lot of hustle, Nisha and Azma received the ghulam card while Payal and Ali received the Joker card. Kangana urges everyone to save one Kaidi. After much deliberation, Ali was safe.

Kangana also called out Azma and Nisha since they hold the gulaam card and had to reveal a secret. Then Azma revealed the secret to make her safe inside the show.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

