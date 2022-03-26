ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Lock Upp’: Chetan Hansraj eliminated, uses ‘tailor’ instead of ‘jailor’ for Karan Kundrra

NewsWire
0
0

Popular TV actor Chetan Hansraj has been eliminated from ‘Lock Upp’ for breaking the rules of the jailor Karan Kundrra.

Chetan is often seen abusing the makers of the show and changed the word ‘Jailor’ to ‘Tailor’ showing insult to Karan.

Karan was disappointed with Chetan’s behaviour and finally he takes the decision and asks Chetan to leave the jail.

In the latest promo, Karan is seen giving him one minute to meet the inmates inside the jail.

Karan says: “You are my senior, that is why I am not showing any disrespect towards you. You have one minute to meet everyone in the jail.”

Chetan has recently entered the show as 15th contestant and is always complaining about various basic needs inside the jail. He was seen provoking other inmates to violate the rules of the game and go against the makers of the show as well.

Karan played footage where Chetan kept smoking in the yard area openly. He was seen passing lewd and casteist remarks against the doctor and the compounder present for the contestants on the set.

‘Lock Upp’ is streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

20220326-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oscars shortlists: ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Dune’ Lead mentions; France’s Palme...

    Sidney Poitier documentary is in production

    Colourful Holi bash on the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

    TV actress Pooja Banerjee happy to resume yoga after accident