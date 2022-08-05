Punjabi romantic track ‘Sufi Sufi’ featuring the ‘Kacha Badam’ fame Anjali Arora was released on Friday. The song has been penned and sung by Punjabi artiste Dilraj Grewal.

In the music video, he can be seen romancing Anjali.

Anjali became an internet sensation after her clip dancing on ‘Kacha Badam’ song went viral. After amassing huge engagement over the clip, she was chosen as a contestant on the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’ where rumours about her romance with comedian Munawar Faruqui gained ground until he introduced his girlfriend Nizha Sataishi to the world.

‘Sufi Sufi’ has been shot in Moscow, and has a beautiful melody at its heart depicting the romance between the two. Sonically, the track is based on a trap beat structure with high hats in prominence. The production design of the song is plush and boasts of some beautiful locations.

Commenting on the song release, the producer and owner of music label Saga Music, Sd. Sumeet Singh said, “I would keep bringing in new faces and talents and go against the typecast standards of exhibiting only a few known faces. I also believe that India is filled with latent talents like Dilraj Grewal who await only one right platform.”

Dilraj is also gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Kulche Chhole’ opposite Jannat Zubair, the social media sensation.

The music label Saga Music is known for delivering hits in the regional as well as Hindi music market. Some of the most loved songs from the label are ‘Wish’, ‘Udaariyan’, ‘Motto’, ‘Ikko’ ‘Mikke’, ‘Same Beef’, ‘Kamaal’ and ‘Top Tucker’.

