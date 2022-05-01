‘Lock Upp’ contestant Payal Rohatgi revealed in the reality show that she’s unable to get pregnant due to infertility issues, actress-host Kangana Ranaut has supported by praising her for talking about her problem.

Payal in the show was heard saying: “I was a go-getter. I came from Ahmedabad to do something in life. I have been earning for my family since very young. I have faced many approaches but I have just focused on earning.”

She said nobody advised her to get her eggs frozen.

“Doctors advise you to do different things to your face which will make you look beautiful but nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs.”

She added: While chasing, I didn’t realise that I will be so late that I can’t become a mother. I think every woman after they are independent and in a stable stage, should freeze their eggs. By the time we come to a comfort stage, our body clock doesn’t support us. We women should be more careful. At least, with a donor, they can become a mother.”

The ‘Dhaakad’ actress also congratulated Payal on her fiance Sangram Singh proposing to her.

Kangana quipped: “Now if Sangram doesn’t marry you, I will put him in Lock Upp for sure.”

In March, Sangram Singh announced that he will tie the knot with Payal soon. He confirmed on Twitter that he and Payal will get married in July around his birthday.

