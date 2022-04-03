ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Lock Upp’: Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde re-enter show after eviction

NewsWire
0
0

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ everyday comes up with some new twists and turns and the latest one is the re-entry of Kaaranvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde.

Both Kaaranvir and Saisha were eliminated for their behaviour on the show. In fact Saisha has requested Kangana to bring her back on the show in a long post shared on her social media handle.

Meanwhile Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entered the reality show as wild cards and in special powers given to them they had to name one contestant who would immediately get ‘locked out’. They called out Kaaranvir Bohra.

Kangana gave an offer to Anjali Arora to keep both Kaaranvir and Saisha in her team but one member from her team will go on the other side and it will be decided by the host.

It will be interesting to see how the entry of Kaaranvir and Saisha changes the game inside the jail.

‘Lock Upp’ started streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

20220403-191205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chiranjeevi to appear at ‘Mishan Impossible’ pre-release event

    It’s Kartik Aaryan versus Kate Winslet!

    Vaisshnav Tej’s ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s impressive first look unveiled

    Andrew Garfield says that Heath Ledger was a ‘gift to the...