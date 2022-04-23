ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Lock Upp’: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Zeeshan Khan over his fight with Azma Fallah

In the recent episode of ‘Lock Upp’, Zeeshan Khan was eliminated after he lost his cool and got into an ugly fight with Azma Fallah.

In the judgement day episode, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Zeeshan and she supports Azma.

She says: “I cannot take Monday’s episode out of my head, it has affected me so much. Azma I apologize to you for the physical assault you had to go through. Genuinely apologise to you and to all, the essence of humanity is shown in reality shows.Zeeshan has disappointed me so much also he has anger issues.”

She adds: “Anjali Arora you also targeted Azma, you cried even when you got the slightest scratch. But in this case you destroyed Azma’s makeup, don’t you think that might be important for her? I gave you 3 warnings, you ignored my warnings. You are also assaulting everyone possible.”

Kangana supported Azma by saying, Azma has said double meaning things, it is subjected to interpretation. Now that is Zeeshan’s problem that he interpreted something else.

Only Payal Rohtagi and Shivam Sharma helped Azma, your reactions are very good, we aren’t Chief Justice of India, but good that you’ve supported Azma.

Also Kangana said that Anjali you are in revenge mode and always venting your frustration and desperation on Azma, Hence I give you punishment of confinement.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

20220423-184805

