ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Lock Upp’: Saisha Shinde opens up on having sex with well-known fashion designer

NewsWire
0
0

‘Lock Upp’ contestant Saisha Shinde surprised everyone with her secret on the show. She revealed about her relationship with a well-known fashion designer in the industry.

In the judgement day episode, Saisha, Payal Rohtagi and Anjali Arora were in bottom 3.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut told them: “I’m straightforwardly giving you an option of revealing the secret without buzzer round.”

Saisha said: “I was in new industry and I met my favourite designer and when I met him, I was very excited, he called me to his hotel room. But he talked to me very nicely. He tried to show he had a sad life and he has no one, so I just hugged him and we had sex. After that we were in touch but eventually I heard from other friends that he used to do this with 7-8 male friends of mine.”

“When this secret start spreading, I was banned from fashion week. He cheated on me, he had a boyfriend in each metropolitan city. but I have worked so much in life and I hope my story inspires people to not to get influenced by such things,” she added.

Kangana replied: “Sexual exploitation is real. People say it happens in every industry, either it is a boy or girl but you’ll always find yourself targeted. Even after ‘MeToo’ movement happened nothing changed much. I was also banned by many because I supported them.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

20220502-143806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Espionage thriller series ‘Panthers’ to be Ronnie Screwvala’s new foray

    Ravi Kishan opens up on his character in ‘The Whistleblower’

    ‘Komaram Bheemudo’ song from ‘RRR’ ignites revolutionary vibe

    Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Bigg Boss’ has given me new identity