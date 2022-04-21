ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Lock Upp’: Saisha Shinde says transwomen are stripped publicly to prove their gender

NewsWire
0
0

Kangana Ranaut hosted ‘Lock Upp’, everyday bringing some interesting and certain heart touching stories revealed by the contestants.

During the Ticket To Finale task, challenger and troublemaker Prince Narula asked Saisha Shinde to talk about the difficulties people from the transwomen community go through daily.

Saisha revealed how many transwomen are stripped in public to prove their gender.

She walked towards the camera and said: “There are so many trans women out there who are stripped publicly to prove that they are women. We have to stop this injustice and we have to together bring this change into the world. That change can only come when privileged people like me come out and talk about it openly without any fear and also accept it.”

Saisha further promised to donate 50 per cent of her income from ‘Lock Upp’ towards charity.

She said: “Whatever money I am making through this show, I’ve decided to donate 50 per cent of the same to the trans community NGOs and charitable trusts that are run by me.”

20220421-175415

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What a delightful personality, writes Tharoor after meeting Mahesh Babu

    Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Pagglait’ set for OTT release on March 26

    Bigg Boss 15′: Rashami evicted; Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik in...

    Aditi Jaltare: Learnt kindness, humility, gratitude while playing Devi Ahilya