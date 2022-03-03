‘Lock Upp’: Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan create love chemistry on the show

The fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut is seeing a special bond developing between contestants Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan.

Shivam never misses an opportunity to impress her by reciting his shayaris and putting effort into it.

Meanwhile, Sara has also started to develop feelings for him, they talk about their lives on a daily basis, share very intimate stories and have been there for each other since day one.

Sara also quoted: “Shivam is very cute!” while having a discussion with Tehseen Poonawalla.

In fact, last night, Shivam made a heart shaped paper art for Sara with her name written inside. When Sara woke up and saw it, she called him “crazy” and told him to sleep.

It will be interesting to see how their relationship turns out to be in the coming episodes.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

