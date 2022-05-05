‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejasswi Prakash has finally entered the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ and her entry definitely has spiced up the content on the show.

As the show is approaching the finale, the makers have tried to gain more attention by bringing the romantic element between her and Karan Kundrra.

Tejaswwi entered as the warden with a special power ‘Queen Card’. She shares: “Lock Upp is winning hearts and has set the social media ablaze from day one. I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed warden.”

The actress further shares her excitement, saying: “The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

