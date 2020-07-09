Lockdown restrictions for IT, ITES units in Chennai relaxed

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday slightly relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown conditions for information technology (IT) and IT Enabled Services (ITES) companies.

In a statement issued here, the government allowed IT and ITES companies located within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction – barring the Covid-19 containment zones – to function from their offices with 10 per cent of their total staff strength.

The government said the companies have to provide for the transport of their staff.

