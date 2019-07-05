Lodi praises Filipe during presentation as Atletico player

Madrid, July 9 (IANS) Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi was unveiled on Tuesday as an Atletico Madrid player for the next six seasons on a transfer from Brazil’s Club Athletico Paranaense.

During his presentation, Lodi said that Atletico Madrid is “one of the best clubs in the world,” adding that his countryman Filipe Luis is an example for him to follow.

“For me, (Filipe Luis) is an idol. He is a player whom I like a lot… I watched (him) at the Copa America as well and I would like to play as he plays. If he stays, it is obvious that I am going to learn a lot from him,” Lodi said at the Wanda Metropolitano’s press room.

Filipe Luis’ contract expired on June 30 but he has stayed on in the capital side pending a chat with the club’s officials about his future, reports Efe news.

“I have not contacted Filipe yet,” Lodi said, adding that he has already talked with the team.

“It is one of the best clubs in the world. I am happy to be here and I am going to progress constantly to be able to enter the club’s history books like the legends who are here,” he added.

He was referring to Spaniard Adelardo Rodriguez, his countryman Luiz Pereira, Argentina’s ‘Cacho’ Heredia and Roberto Fresnedoso, who have all been crowned champions with Atletico and attended the event.

Lodi said he has had “an extraordinary reception much more than I was expecting,” by his teammates, whom he joined Monday to kick off the preparations for the new season.

He met also Argentine coach Diego Simeone.

“In the first moment, he resolved all the doubts I had, the kind of formations, how they play… And what he has told me, which is very important to me, is to have patience because I am going to have opportunities. On daily basis, I am going to give my best and see what aspects need to improve,” he concluded.

