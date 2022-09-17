Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the National Logistics Policy, calling it a significant step in fulfilling the ‘Pran’ (vow) of India being a developed country.

“To ensure quick last mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of the manufacturers, prevent wastage of the agro-products, concerted efforts were made and one of the manifestations of those efforts is today’s National Logistics Policy,” he said.

The resulting improvement in coordination will lead to the desired speed in the sector, he added.

The Prime Minister noted that in India, which has become the fifth largest economy in the world, things are changing rapidly.

Giving the example of a “Cheetah” – incidentally on the day when he witnessed the release of the felines from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, the Prime Minister said that luggage should move at rapid speed.

“The echo of Make in India and India becoming self-reliant is everywhere. India is setting big export targets and is also fulfilling them. The notion that India is emerging as a manufacturing hub, is stabilising in the mind of the world. If we study the PLI scheme we will find that the world has accepted it,” Modi said.

In such a situation, he said the National Logistics Policy will bring new energy to all sectors.

Modi pointed out that the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan will be supporting the National Logistics Policy in all earnest.

He emphasised that for the products manufactured in India to dominate the world market, it is crucial to have a strong support system.

“The National Logistics Policy will greatly help us modernise this support system,” he said.

Modi also pointed out that the issues related to logistics are reduced and when the country’s exports increase, small industries and the people working in them benefit the most.

“Strengthening of the logistics sector will not only make the life of common man easier but will also help in increasing the respect of labour and workers,” the Prime Minister added.

