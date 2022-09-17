BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Logistics policy fulfills vow of India being a developed nation: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the National Logistics Policy, calling it a significant step in fulfilling the ‘Pran’ (vow) of India being a developed country.

“To ensure quick last mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of the manufacturers, prevent wastage of the agro-products, concerted efforts were made and one of the manifestations of those efforts is today’s National Logistics Policy,” he said.

The resulting improvement in coordination will lead to the desired speed in the sector, he added.

The Prime Minister noted that in India, which has become the fifth largest economy in the world, things are changing rapidly.

Giving the example of a “Cheetah” – incidentally on the day when he witnessed the release of the felines from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, the Prime Minister said that luggage should move at rapid speed.

“The echo of Make in India and India becoming self-reliant is everywhere. India is setting big export targets and is also fulfilling them. The notion that India is emerging as a manufacturing hub, is stabilising in the mind of the world. If we study the PLI scheme we will find that the world has accepted it,” Modi said.

In such a situation, he said the National Logistics Policy will bring new energy to all sectors.

Modi pointed out that the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan will be supporting the National Logistics Policy in all earnest.

He emphasised that for the products manufactured in India to dominate the world market, it is crucial to have a strong support system.

“The National Logistics Policy will greatly help us modernise this support system,” he said.

Modi also pointed out that the issues related to logistics are reduced and when the country’s exports increase, small industries and the people working in them benefit the most.

“Strengthening of the logistics sector will not only make the life of common man easier but will also help in increasing the respect of labour and workers,” the Prime Minister added.

20220917-221802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rocket maker Skyroot Aerospace raises $4.5 million

    CoinSwitch, Startup Karnataka launch Blockchain hackathon ‘Building Future Cities’

    India’s crypto ad guidelines out, celebrities warned

    Liberalised ‘Drone Rules, 2021’ to generate employment, economic benefits