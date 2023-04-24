Logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years with a huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, said on Monday.

Chandrasekhar was addressing a conference on ‘Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies’ ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29 in Bhubaneshwar.

“Logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years, as much as semiconductors, electronics, and information technology, with a huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment,” he said.

The minister highlighted that this is an interesting time for the world, representing opportunities and challenges, and in this context, India has become the fastest growing nation in the world.

“India is being looked upon by the world with a lot more respect,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also said that the Central government’s programmes like Gati Shakti and National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity will create a modern logistics ecosystem that will help India emerge as a global hub for blue economy products, food, and agricultural products.

20230424-234004