Swiss tech firm Logitech has acquired Loupedeck, a Helsinki-based creator of custom consoles and software designed to make the creative process faster and more intuitive for streamers, creators and gamers.

The acquisition, for which the financial terms were not disclosed, enhances Logitech’s ability to deliver a premium experience and content creation applications for all types of creators, including gamers, livestreamers and other creative professionals.

“Empowering streamers, creators and gamers is a joint passion of Loupedeck and Logitech. Together we are focused on removing all barriers so they can create, edit and stream without limits,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G.

This acquisition accelerates “our software ambitions of enabling keyboards, mice and more to become smarter and contextually aware, creating a better experience for audiences across Logitech,” he added.

Loupedeck will continue supporting its customers and partners and will operate as usual for the foreseeable future.

“Joining Logitech allows us to elevate what we are doing to the next level and exponentially broaden our audience and our impact to the creative process,” said Mikko Kesti, Loupedeck CEO.

Loupedeck is the creator of Loupedeck+, the creative tool, and the Live and Live S — custom-built editing consoles designed to improve the experiences of major software programs across photo, video and audio editing, design and live streaming.

