INDIASCI-TECH

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

NewsWire
0
0

Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech on Monday announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head.

According to the company, Lakshmanan, who has been a part of Logitech for over two years, will now take the role of overseeing Logitech’s complete portfolio in the Indian market, encompassing B2C and B2B, businesses.

Previously, he served as the head of B2B for Logitech India and South West Asia.

“I am honoured to lead the B2B and B2C businesses in India. I believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity. In my new role, I am committed to fostering a culture that encourages creativity, empowers our team, and delivers value to our customers and partners,” Anand Lakshmanan said in a statement.

Moreover, Lakshmanan will also take on the responsibility of leading Logitech’s sales and business development efforts in the region, driving strategic initiatives, and expanding Logitech’s presence across diverse market segments.

With his extensive experience in team management and a keen passion for building and scaling businesses, Lakshmanan brings valuable expertise to Logitech’s leadership team, said Logitech.

His diverse skill set and expertise in multiple domains have allowed him to develop a strategic approach to business development, focusing on identifying growth opportunities, creating and implementing effective strategies, and driving operational excellence, it added.

20230508-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Babul Supriyo may be fielded from Bhowanipore against Mamata

    Vizag railway station shut, high alert at Guntur

    Signal’s active users in Ukraine nearly tripled in past 3 weeks

    Tigress Avni killing: SC seeks Maha govt response on claims over...