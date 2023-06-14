SCI-TECHWORLD

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns

Swiss tech firm Logitech has announced that Bracken Darrell, president and chief executive officer (CEO), will be departing the company to pursue another opportunity.

“Darrell’s resignation as president, CEO, and as a member of Logitech’s board of directors is effective today,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, he will stay at the company over the coming month to ensure a smooth transition.

“After nearly a decade of consistent growth and building market leadership across multiple categories, I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership,” said Darrell.

Board member Guy Gecht will take over as interim CEO while a global search of internal and external candidates is conducted.

“As an experienced CEO, and member of Logitech’s board since 2019, Guy has a deep understanding of Logitech and its strategy, and is well-placed as interim CEO to oversee the continued execution of the company’s strategy,” said Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson of the board.

“We thank Bracken for his leadership during an exciting era of transformation at Logitech. Over his 10 years as CEO, Bracken oversaw a period of consistent growth and helped to transform Logitech into an award-winning design company known for its unparalleled product innovation,” she added.

Last month, the Switzerland-based tech firm had announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head.

