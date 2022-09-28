INDIASCI-TECH

Logitech launches 1st mechanical keyboard optimised for Apple Mac

Swiss tech firm Logitech on Wednesday launched a new ‘Designed for Mac’ collection of products compatible with Mac setups across a variety of use cases, including the first mechanical keyboard optimised for Apple Mac.

The new collection includes MX Mechanical Mini for Mac keyboard for $149.99, MX Master 3S for Mac mouse for $99.99, Lift for Mac mouse for $69.99 and the K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac ($39.99).

“We know that Apple users value a consistent design aesthetic for their entire setup – work or home – and that they need mice and keyboards that work across their ecosystems,” said Delphine Donne, vice president and general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech.

“We’ve created a suite of stylish tools that elevates how you work by adding more functionality, customisation and comfort,” Donne added.

Available in Space Gray and Pale Gray colours, MX Mechanical Mini for Mac features Tactile Quiet low-profile switches and smart backlighting, to stay in the flow in any light conditions.

One can connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch and charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable while working.

The MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, available in Space Gray and Pale Gray, offers ‘MagSpeed Electromagnetic’ wheel to zip through 1,000 lines per second, and set the DPI between 1,000 and 8,000 for precise work on either one or multiple high resolution monitors.

MX Master 3S for Mac features Quiet Clicks, tracks on glass, quickly recharges with the USB-C cable while in use and can connect up to three different Apple devices on macOS and iPadOS with Easy-Switch, said the company.

