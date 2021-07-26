With an aim to create a more equitable meeting experience for remote participants, Logitech on Monday introduced an AI-powered whiteboard camera — Logitech Scribe — in the Indian market.

Logitech Scribe is available at a starting price of Rs 184,995 with major channel partners.

Logitech Scribe, compatible with leading services like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, broadcasts whiteboard content into video meetings.

“Logitech Scribe works because it takes advantage of what people already know how to do: pick up a marker and draw on a whiteboard,” Scott Wharton, General Manager and Vice President, Logitech Video Collaboration, said in a statement.

“Now, we’re able to elevate non-digital collaborative content for everyone to see in high fidelity, while being extremely easy to use and share, thanks to its compatibility with today’s most popular cloud services like Teams and Zoom,” Wharton added.

The company said that Logitech Scribe makes brainstorming, teaching and team meetings accessible and productive for all the participants through its simple-to-use design.

In-room participants can begin sharing whiteboard content into video meetings by simply pressing the wireless button included with Scribe or by tapping the meeting room touch controller, like Logitech Tap.

The wireless button currently works with Zoom Rooms, and support for Teams Rooms will come later this year.

Scribe also works as a USB content camera with virtually any video conferencing application.

