The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid protests by Congress-led opposition demanding probe into Hindenburg’s report alleging fraud against Adani group.

As soon as the Lower House reconvened at 2 p.m, members from the Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, DMK and

JD(U) stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans like “Adani Sarkar Hai Hai!” and “We Want JPC!”

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, urged the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the House to function.

However, as the protests continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the morning too, the Lower House could not transact any business owing to disruptions by the Opposition and was adjourned till 2 p.m.

On Thursday also, both the Houses were adjourned without transacting any business.

