INDIA

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition over Adani issue

NewsWire
0
0

The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani issue, even as the house approved the Finance Bill 2023 as amended by Rajya Sabha.

The amendment recommended in the Finance Bill 2023 by the upper house was related to the figure on percentage hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on options trading.

Instead of a 0.05 per cent hike as erroneously mentioned earlier, the hike was rectified to 0.0625 per cent on options trading.

The government had said on March 24 that it was a typographical error and the rectification will be done in accordance with the extent procedure of the government.

Meanwhile as soon as the lower house reconvened at 4 pm, Congress MPs along with DMK and Left members, rushed to the well of the house, shouting slogans seeking probe in the Adani issue.

Wearing black clothes, Congress DMK and Left members waved black scarves and placards while shouting slogans at the Chair, where Rama Devi was seated.

Trinamool Congress members, who joined the opposition’s protests after staying away for a few days, were seen standing near their benches, wearing black scarves around their faces and arms.

NCP, JD-U and BSP members were also seen standing near their seats.

Amid the ruckus, Rama Devi allowed laying of papers and after the Finance Bill with the above-mentioned amendment was passed by voice vote, she adjourned the house till Tuesday.

20230327-170203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to launch Pixel 7 phones, first smartwatch on Oct 6

    Taking selfies with illegal firearm lands 3 in police net in...

    Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna loses battle for life after 23 days

    2002 people died in hydro-met events such as flood, cloudbursts in...