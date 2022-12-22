INDIA

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar on border clash issue (Ld)

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday without any business, owing to continuous protests by the Congress-led Opposition, which sought discussion on the India-China border clashes in Arunachal Pradesh.

As Lok Sabha assembled at 4 p.m. after several adjournments since morning, Opposition members led by the Congress entered the well of the House, shouting slogans and seeking prime minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House till 4.30 pm amid chaos and slogan shouting.

At 4.30 p.m. when the Lower House reassembled, protests and slogan shouting by the Opposition members resumed.

While Congress and DMK members entered the well of the House, NCP, JD-U and TMC members stood near their seats.

Opposition members shouted slogans seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House and called for a discussion on the India-China border clashes issue.

Amid the pandemonium, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Jan Vishwas Amendment of Provision Bill 2022 in the House.

He also immediately referred the bill to a joint Parliamentary panel.

Soon after this, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the morning, both Question Hour and Zero Hour proceedings were washed out due to continuous protests by the Opposition on the India-China border clashes issue.

20221222-182204

