Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday after newly-elected MP from Jalandhar, Sushil Kumar Rinku took oath and obituary references to sitting and former lawmakers were read out.

Speaker Om Birla administered the oath to Rinku as soon as the Lower House assembled on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues present in the House, the Speaker read out obituary references to sitting MPs Rattan Lal Kataria and Suresh Dhanorkar as well as former members like Parkash Singh Badal and Atiq Ahmad.

Soon after this, he adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 p.m. even as opposition members stood up and sought a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Several opposition members including Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore as well as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, had given adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation in the conflict-hit state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was seen speaking to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi near her seat, as soon as he entered the House.

2023072042225