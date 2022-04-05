The Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday amid sloganeering by opposition parties over inflation and the hiking of fuel prices.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for 12 noon due to the same issue.

Since the session commenced on Tuesday morning, the opposition raised slogans and sought a discussion on the recent fuel price hikes.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the chair to take up the discussion.

“We the opposition parties congress, DMK, NCP, CPM, CPI, IUML, TMC, VCK, MDMK, NC, demanded discussion on Fuel Price Hike in Loksabha and when it was not accepted we were forced to enter well and house adjourned till 12 p.m.,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore said in a tweet.

Earlier, MPs from Telangana were also demanding the Centre to commence procurement of rice from the state while the lower house took taking up questions pertaining to food processing and rural development in the country.

20220405-125935