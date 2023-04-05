INDIA

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid opposition protests

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid protests by Congress-led opposition members, who sought a probe in the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

As soon as the House convened for the day, members of the Congress, Left and DMK, wearing black clothes, rushed to the well, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, urged the protesting members to allow the Question Hour proceedings.

Amid continuous protests, he adjourned the house till 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Tuesday written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a discussion on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said earlier on Wednesday: “Rahul Gandhi was disqualified… One of Gujarat’s Parliament member was sentenced to three years his membership was revived but a person who is speaking truth is not allowed in Parliament… It is quite visible who is putting pressure.”

