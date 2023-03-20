INDIA

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid protests

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday amid noisy protests by treasury benches and opposition members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy and Adani issue.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House after BJP members from treasury benches stood up and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, while opposition members rushed into the well of the House and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani Enterprises issue.

Birla urged members not to raise slogans, saying that the House is not meant for protests.

However amid continuous protests from both side, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Opposition members are expected to hold a press conference outside Parliament shortly.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had earlier given an Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to raise the matter of Delhi Police serving notice to Rahul Gandhi, to seek information regarding a speech he had made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

