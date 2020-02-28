Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. over Delhi riots

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Tuesday was again adjourned till 2 p.m. over the uproar by the opposition leaders on Delhi violence.

As soon as the Lower House met for the second time at 12 p.m., it was adjourned for a second time. The Opposition remained adamant over its demand to discuss the Delhi violence issue in the Lower House, that was adjourned after four minutes of proceedings.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon after the Opposition protested against the ban of placards inside the Parliament and kept on raising the issue of discussing the last week Delhi riots, in which at least 46 people have lost their lives and over 263 injured.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the DMK leaders started raising the issue of debating the Delhi violence. Amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi repeated what he said on Monday, that the government was ready for discussion, and if the opposition wanted to raise the issue of Delhi violence then they should raise it during the zero hour and we have no objection to that.

“I will only say this that the restoration of peace and normalcy is the top most priority. And if you want to raise the issue, then the government is ready to debate,” Joshi said.

However, the opposition members continued to create ruckus in the House following which Speaker Om Birla had to intervene.Slamming the opposition members, Birla said,

“What happened in the House yesterday, no one is allowed to bring placard and banners.”

However, when the opposition members continued shouting, the Speaker said: “Do you want to run the House with placard and banner, announce and tell.””Is this way? Do you want to run the House like this? House is adjourned till 12 p.m.,” he said.

Chowdhury earlier in the House said: “We represent the people of India. Delhi is burning and we need to raise the issue here.”

He was supported by DMK MP T.R. Baalu and said, “The government has not reacted on it till now.”

On Monday, in the first day of the second leg of the Budget session, ruckus broke out over the issue of the Delhi violence in the Lok Sabha. Amid the uproar, there was pushing and shoving among the MPs, which led to allegations and counter allegations between opposition and treasury benches.

–IANS

