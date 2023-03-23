Lok Sabha was adjourned till 6 pm, minutes after it reconvened at 2 p.m. amid protests from both treasury benches and opposition members on Thursday.

Government intends to take up discussion, voting and passage of the union budget at 6 p.m. after putting a guillotine on demands for grants of five key ministries — railways, rural development and panchayati raj, tribal affairs, tourism and culture and health and family welfare.

As soon as papers were laid in the House, Congress members led by leader of the party in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi will be allowed to speak in the House or not.

On not getting a response from Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, the Congress members rushed into the Well along with DMK members, shouting slogans and seeking a JPC probe in the Adani issue.

Treasury benches members also got up and started shouting slogans against Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology on his democracy remarks.

Amid the din, Agrawal said that discussion and voting on union budget will start at 6 pm and adjourned the House.

