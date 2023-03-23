INDIA

Lok Sabha adjourned till 6 pm, to take up discussion and passage of budget

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 6 pm, minutes after it reconvened at 2 p.m. amid protests from both treasury benches and opposition members on Thursday.

Government intends to take up discussion, voting and passage of the union budget at 6 p.m. after putting a guillotine on demands for grants of five key ministries — railways, rural development and panchayati raj, tribal affairs, tourism and culture and health and family welfare.

As soon as papers were laid in the House, Congress members led by leader of the party in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi will be allowed to speak in the House or not.

On not getting a response from Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, the Congress members rushed into the Well along with DMK members, shouting slogans and seeking a JPC probe in the Adani issue.

Treasury benches members also got up and started shouting slogans against Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology on his democracy remarks.

Amid the din, Agrawal said that discussion and voting on union budget will start at 6 pm and adjourned the House.

20230323-144202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato dance to Bollywood track ‘Kala Chashma’

    Top 5 gadgets that grabbed the eyeballs in India in 2022

    PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Puducherry on Jan...

    Coal scam case :CBI searches 13 locations in poll-bound Bengal