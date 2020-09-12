Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting on Sep 13

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) A meeting of the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be held on Sunday to discuss the issues and the list of Bills to be introduced in the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will preside over the meeting starting at 11 am in Parliament complex.

All the 15 BAC members are expected to attend, including Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader PP Chaudhary, and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP MP from Bihar’s Paschim Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from Gujarat’s Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra, BJP member Jagdambika Pal, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP SS Palanimanickam.

Other members include Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Bhaurao Raut, YSR Congress leader Midhun Reddy, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan), and BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rakesh Singh and Sunil Kumar Singh.

The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1. The government has listed 23 Bills for the session, including those pertaining to 11 ordinances.

