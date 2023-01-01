INDIA

Lok Sabha elections: Nadda to launch BJP’s pre-poll campaign from Maharashtra

NewsWire
0
0

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will launch the party’s pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Monday.

Nadda will visit the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, and hold a series of party and public meetings during his day-long stay under ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’.

Although, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May, the BJP has started preparations across the country. Nadda will do ‘pravas’ (stays) in every state to kick-start pre-poll campaigns.

Of total 545 Lok Sabha constituencies, the party has shortlisted 160 constituencies where it may face a tough contest. Maharashtra has 144 constituencies of which 18 are tough for the saffron party.

Prominent leaders such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis and Minister Raosaheb Danve will accompany Nadda in his day-long tour in Maharashtra.

20230101-145402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Question mark over key Vyapam data in damaged laptop seized in...

    Mutant Covid: DIAL revamps ‘Air Suvidha’ portal

    Neeti Mohan to judge young talents on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma...

    Godavari crosses second danger mark at Dowleswaram barrage