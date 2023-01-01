BJP National President J.P. Nadda will launch the party’s pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Monday.

Nadda will visit the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, and hold a series of party and public meetings during his day-long stay under ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’.

Although, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May, the BJP has started preparations across the country. Nadda will do ‘pravas’ (stays) in every state to kick-start pre-poll campaigns.

Of total 545 Lok Sabha constituencies, the party has shortlisted 160 constituencies where it may face a tough contest. Maharashtra has 144 constituencies of which 18 are tough for the saffron party.

Prominent leaders such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis and Minister Raosaheb Danve will accompany Nadda in his day-long tour in Maharashtra.

20230101-145402