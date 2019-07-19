Lok Sabha member Ramchandra Paswan dead

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Lok Sabha member Ramchandra Paswan, younger brother of central Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Sunday due to cardiac arrest, the family said. He was 56.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader passed away around 10.30 a.m. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago.

A four-time MP, Ramchandra Paswan represented Bihar’s Samstipur in the Lok Sabha. He is survived by his wife Sunaina Kumari, two sons and a daughter.

–IANS

rak/mr