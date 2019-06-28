Lok Sabha passes Central Educational Institutions Bill

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019, which aims to ensure reservation in teaching positions in central institutions for persons from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

It will also allow filling about 7,000-8,000 existing vacancies in 41 central universities.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared the Bill on June 12, replacing the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Ordinance, 2019.

