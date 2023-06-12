Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that if the opposition parties come together to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election then it will reduce the BJP to below 100 seats. He also claimed that people are fed up with the ruling BJP.

“The entire game is of arithmetic and after that mood of the people,” Tiwari told IANS ahead of the first crucial opposition meet scheduled for June 23 in Patna, Bihar.

He said that the peoples’ mood was clearly seen in the Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections. “Whosoever can defeat the BJP, the people side with them. The BJP got about 31 per cent votes in 2014 when Narendra Modi was at his peak. So the rest of 69 per cent votes need to be united to stop the split of the votes,” he said.

The Congress leader said that our aim will be to make the contest one versus one.

“Even if a few people disagree and leave then also by leaving four to five per cent votes, we will have approximately 64 per cent of votes. Now the mood of the people has changed over the issues of inflation, unemployment and corruption.

“In 2024, what I feel is that people have decided. If opposition doesn’t come together then people would not forgive them and if they unite then BJP will be wiped out and they will come below 100 seats,” Tiwari added.

The opposition’s Patna meet will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and others leaders.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on April 12 in the national capital, which was the first meeting to bring the like minded parties together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar had met several opposition leaders like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and several others to bring them together.

