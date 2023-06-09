The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assigned seven Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to its two senior leaders from Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje and Satish Poonia.

While former Rajasthan Chief Minister Raje has been assigned Giridih, Dumka, Godda and Koderma Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, former state BJP President Poonia has been made joint in-charge of Mainpuri, Amreha and Moradabad seats of Uttar Pradesh.

It has been learnt that both the leaders will stay in their assigned areas for 10 days and then submit a report to the party’s central leadership suggesting ways to win these seats.

Addressing a press conference in Mainpuri on Friday, Poonia said, “BJP is prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after which Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.”

Meanwhile, the office of Vasundhara Raje told with IANS that she will probably be visit Jharkhand on June 13, though the final dates are yet to be confirmed.

Sources said that during a recent meeting between Raje and BJP’s national General Secretary B.L. Santhosh in Delhi, preparations for the Lok Sabha elections were also on the agenda.

A party worker said that the BJP leaders, including PM Modi, have started to reach out to the public showcasing their achievements of the last nine years.

“Narendra Modi will virtually address 10 lakh booths on June 23 during which the achievements of the last nine years of the government and future plans of the party will be shared with the public,” he said.

