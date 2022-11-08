INDIA

Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate the Annual Convention of CIC

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the Annual Convention of Central Information Commission titled “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Citizen-centric Governance through RTI” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

All present and former Chief Information Commissioners (CIC)and Information Commissioners (IC) of the Central Information Commission, CICs and ICs from State Information Commissions as well as First Appellate Authorities and Central Public Information Officers have been invited for the annual convention.

The Central Information Commission organises the Annual Convention during October or November. The Conventions not only provide an opportunity and a forum for stakeholders to meet and discuss critical issues related to transparency, governance, right to information and other related issues, but also contribute significantly towards the broadening and deepening of the RTI regime. The Convention is attended by the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the State Information Commissions and other dignitaries, members of civil society apart from Central Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities of a cross section of Public Authorities.

20221108-194605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM to lay foundation stone for Bulk Drug Park to attract...

    Chilla elevated road project awaits Central funds

    A village in Odisha bans alcohol after incident of sexual harassment

    Kapil Sharma-starrer ‘Zwigato’ all set for Busan International Film Festival