Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the Annual Convention of Central Information Commission titled “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Citizen-centric Governance through RTI” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

All present and former Chief Information Commissioners (CIC)and Information Commissioners (IC) of the Central Information Commission, CICs and ICs from State Information Commissions as well as First Appellate Authorities and Central Public Information Officers have been invited for the annual convention.

The Central Information Commission organises the Annual Convention during October or November. The Conventions not only provide an opportunity and a forum for stakeholders to meet and discuss critical issues related to transparency, governance, right to information and other related issues, but also contribute significantly towards the broadening and deepening of the RTI regime. The Convention is attended by the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the State Information Commissions and other dignitaries, members of civil society apart from Central Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities of a cross section of Public Authorities.

