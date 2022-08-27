INDIA

Lokayukta initiates investigation against K’taka Home Minister

In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Lokayukta has initiated investigation against Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with allotment of site to him by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in violation of rules, Lokayukta sources said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently announced that his government would give full powers to the Lokayukta as per the orders of the High Court.

In the complaint, AAP said the Supreme Court has orally reprimanded Karnataka government’s policy to allot sites worth crores of rupees to Jnanendra and other influential leaders.

The allotment was made despite the fact that G category sites cannot be allotted as it gives room for corruption.

The state government on Friday transferred BDA Commissioner M B Rajesh Gowda in the wake of the Apex Court’s ruling.

Even though lakhs of families of the state have been left on the streets due to heavy rains for the last four years, the BJP government has failed to build suitable houses for them, but now the way in which they have allotted sites worth crores of rupees to their minister and influential leaders show another face of BJP government, alleged of taking 40 per cent commission from contractors on all projects,” the AAP claimed.

“It is clear from this case that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who has destroyed the entire law and order in the state, has misused his power and is immersed in nepotism and corruption, Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru Unit President, said.

State spokesperson and senior former K A S officer K Mathai stated that Araga Jnanendra should be dismissed from the Cabinet immediately or he should respectfully resign himself.

