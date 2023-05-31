INDIA

Lokayukta raids against govt officials underway in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The Lokayukta raids are underway in different locations across Karnataka against government officials who have allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The raids were underway at their residences, offices and private properties in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Haveri, Mysuru and Bidar districts.

The sleuths were verifying the property documents, bank account details.

According to sources, the residence of BESCOM technical Director Ramesh at Basaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru has been raided. The details of raids at another location were yet to come out.

The raids were being conducted on residence of KIADB officer Narasimhamurthy in Tumakuru district. In Haveri district, raids were underway at the residence of Nirmithi Centre Engineer Vageesh Shettar at Ranebennur town and office of Nirmithi located in the premises of District Commissioner’s office of Haveri city.

The residence of Mahesh Kumar, an officer attached to the Mysuru City Corporation at Nivedithanagar in Mysuru was raided. A team of 13 officers were conducting raids on various locations including his farm house.

Sources said that the Lokayukta sleuths have also conducted raids in Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district.

20230531-104805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong MLA tears copy of ‘Love Jihad’ Bill in Gujarat Assembly

    Odisha approves eight investment projects worth Rs 1,872 cr

    Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey asks academies to focus on improving...

    Bihar man sets wife, kids ablaze in Katihar