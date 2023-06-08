The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta department has sought an inquiry report against senior BJP leader and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh over a complaint of disproportionate assets.

Inquiry was sought on the basis of a complaint against him filed by a Congress leader, Puneet Tandon.

Tandon is the head of RTI cell of Madhya Pradesh Congress unit, and he has accused the minister of having disproportionate wealth and has demanded an inquiry.

On the babis of Tandon’s complaint, the Lokayukta has issued a directive to the Director General of Special Police Establishment (Lokayukta) to register a case and conduct an inquiry.

“Lokayukta has sought an inquiry report by August 8 about the Congress leader’s complaint against Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh,” said an official.

The minister, however, claimed the opposition was trying to tarnish his image and he would file a defamation suit against the Congress leaders.

The cse comes at a time when the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are just five months away and the ruling BJP is trying hard to reduce the anti-incumbency feeling and the growing sentiment of people against the corruption allegations against the BJP government.

Bhupendra Singh (63), MLA from Khurai in Sagar district, had also supervised the ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor project in Ujjain. Singh, who was the Home Minister (2013-2018) during the previous tenure of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, was also reportedly said to be challenging the state leadership.

Singh was also elected as an MP from the Sagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

20230608-103203