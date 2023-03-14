Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder of Shri Rajput Karni Sena and a social worker, passed away late on Monday night following a prolonged illness at SMS Hospital here.

According to doctors, Kalvi was hospitalised in June 2022 after suffering a brain stroke.

Meanwhile, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night and could not be saved.

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday in his native village Kalvi in Nagaur district.

A pall of gloom descended in the village on hearing about Kalvi’s demise.

Several leaders, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia, have mourned the death.

A large number of people are reaching his native village.

Karni Sena fiercely opposed films, serials based on Rajput society many times. In 2008, under the leadership of Kalvi, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s film ‘Jodha Akbar’ was opposed in Rajasthan.

Similarly, protesting against Ekta Kapoor’s serial Jodhaa Akbar, a lot of uproar was created at the Literature Festival in Jaipur. In 2018, the Karni Sena also opposed the release of the film Padmavat. In protest, Kalvi had said in an open forum that the film has been shown against the dignity of the Rajput clan.

Kalvi strongly opposed caste-based reservation in India. In 2006, he established Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

