Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N. Bhvaneswari joined their son Nara Lokesh’s ongoing padyatra on Monday.

Bhuvaneswari, daughter of TDP founder and late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, and other family members walked along with Lokesh on the 100th day of his padyatra.

The TDP general secretary resumed his foot march from the camp site in Srisailam constituency.

Bhuvaneswari’s sister Lokeshwari and other family members also joined the padyatra. During the padyatra, Lokesh tied the shoe lace of his mother.

At Matukuru, Lokesh unveiled the pylon to mark 100th day of the padyatra titled ‘Yuva Galam’ (youth’s voice). Large number of TDP leaders and workers joined the padyatra.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to wish Nara Lokesh on completing 100 days of his padyatra.

“I’m sure the time he spent on the road would have brought him closer to see and feel the real problems of people. Many more miles to go,” wrote Naidu.

On January 27, Lokesh had embarked on a 4,000 km-long state-wide padyatra from Kuppam constituency represented by his father.

The walkathon will cover 120 Assembly constituencies over 400 days across the state. It has so far covered 1,200 km.

However, tragedy struck Lokesh’s family on the very first day of the padyatra.

His cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna had collapsed during the padyatra after suffering cardiac arrest.

Taraka Ratna (39) succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru on February 18.

