Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Odisha, 20 injured (2nd Lead)

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) As many as 20 passengers were injured when Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed after hitting a goods train near Nergundi railway station in Odisha’s Cuttack on Thursday morning due to heavy fog.

Eight of its coaches derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi around 7 a.m. There were around 400-450 passengers were on board the train.

Out of the 20 injured, five were seriously injured and they have been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, said Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway (ECoR), J.P. Mishra.

He said there was no report of any casualty.

The ECoR has issued helpline numbers 0671-1072 (Cuttack), 0674-1072 (Khurda Road), 18003457401/402 (Bhubaneswar headquarters), 0674-1072 (Bhubaneswar station) and 06752-1072 (Puri) for information on the accident and injured passengers.

Buses were arranged for all remaining passengers to move to their destination. Cuttack is 10-12 km and Bhubaneswar the terminating station is 35 km away.

Following the accident, the traffic on the route was hampered. Work of restoration of rail traffic has started.

