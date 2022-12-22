INDIALIFESTYLE

Lokmanya Tilak kin and BJP MLA Mukta Tilak dead; funeral on Dec 23

Bharatiya Janata Party’s aggressive MLA Mukta S. Tilak passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer at a private hospital here, a close family member said here on Thursday.

She was 57 and breathed her last at the Galaxy Hospital. She is survived by her husband Shailesh Tilak, son Kunal and daughter Chaitrali.

“She had been under treatment for the past couple of years. She was rushed to the hospital on December 5 where she breathed her last today,” Dr. Ujjwala Mehendale told IANS.

A former and first BJP Mayor of Pune (2019-2019) and later a MLA (2019 onwards), Mukta Tilak was the great-grand-daughter-in-law of the legendary freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

On December 4, she attended her son’s wedding and the following day was rushed to the hospital where her condition deteriorated in the past couple of days, Mehendale added.

Her mortal remains shall be kept for public viewing at the family’s ancestral home Kesariwada and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth Crematorium around noon, said the family in a statement later.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders from different across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Mukta Tilak and recalled her contributions to public life.

