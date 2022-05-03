The Lokpal, the apex anti-corruption ombudsman who can investigate complaints against public functionaries, including the Prime Minister, will be getting its own office in south Delhi, officials said.

The government has bought over 59,000 square feet area in World Tower Centre in Nauroji Nagar at a cost of Rs 254.88 crore, Department of Personnel and Training officials said.

Five years after the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act was passed in 2013, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh (retd) was appointed as India’s first Lokpal along with eight other members in March 2019.

Initially, the office of the Lokpal started functioning from a temporary office at the Ashoka Hotel in Chanakyapuri but later it was shifted to the ICADR building in Vasant Kunj Institutional Area and commenced its functions from February 2020. However, this office space was not sufficient for its proper functioning and efforts were made to establish a permanent office for the anti-corruption authority.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that there was no piece of land suitable for the Lokpal’s office, so it was decided to buy office space from the National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Ltd at the World Trade Centre, the officials said.

The Lokpal can inquire into allegations of corruption against the PM or former PM, Union Ministers, Member of Parliament, officials of the Central government under Group A, B and C group of various services, corporations, societies, trusts, or bodies that receives foreign contributions above Rs 10 lakh.

20220503-224803