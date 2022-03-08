INDIA

Lokpal Report 2020-21 submitted to President

By NewsWire
Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and presented him the Annual Report (2020-21) of the Lokpal of India.

Ghose was accompanied by Secretary, Lokpal of India, Bharat Lal.

“As per the provisions of the Section 48 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, the Lokpal is required to present a report annually to the President of India,” Lal said.

As per the procedure, the President sends the report with his comments to the government and subsequently the report is laid before each House of the Parliament.

The Lokpal was established on March 23, 2019 with the administration of oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson by the President of India. Subsequently, four judicial members and four other members took oath of office on March 27, 2019. The Lokpal functions under the provisions of Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

