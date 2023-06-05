INDIASCI-TECH

London-based firm Nothing to manufacture Phone (2) in India

NewsWire
0
0

To cater to the demands of the Indian market, London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing on Monday announced that their upcoming smartphone, ‘Phone (2)’, will be manufactured in India.

“Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India,” Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India, said in a statement.

“Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India,” he added.

Towards its sustainability efforts, Nothing has recently announced that the Phone (2) will boast an SGS_SA (a Swiss multinational firm which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services), a certified carbon footprint of 53.45 kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1).

The company said that this significant achievement given the overall boost in performance, including a 200 mAh increase in battery and a screen that is 0.15-inch bigger than the Phone (1).

Last month, Nothing’s Founder Carl Pei said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1).

In a tweet, Pei said that its initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), “with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement”.

The company also said that it will be releasing the Phone (2) this British summer.

20230605-140803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foul play in recruitment of Group C employees in Bengal

    2022 pre-monsoon summer heat overtake 2016 as 2nd hottest pre-monsoon season...

    Abhishek Bachchan shares a special memory with mother Jaya on her...

    We want to build the biggest league outside India, says SA20...