‘London Confidential’ an espionage saga about conspiracy to spread an infection

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) The upcoming film, London Confidential, is an espionage saga centred on the conspiracy to spread an infection all over the world.

The film features Purab Kohli and Mouni Roy in lead roles, and has been shot in London post lockdown.

“London Confidential is an intriguing saga of espionage, betrayal and the real-world of spies, which we have never seen before,” claimed S. Hussain Zaidi, creator of the film.

Directed by Kanwal Sethi, the narrative revolves around a conspiracy to spread an infection. The film drops on Zee5 on September 18.

–IANS

