BUSINESS/ECONOMY

London Stock Exchange Group to set up tech centre in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) has announced that it will establish a Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, which will generate employment for about 1,000 people.

The announcement was made after Telangana’s Minister for Information Technology and Industries K.T. Rama Rao met Anthony McCarthy, Group CIO, LSEG in London.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, and Anthony McCarthy, Group CIO, LSEG.

The establishment of the Technology Centre of Excellence by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in Hyderabad will be a significant boost to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector in the city.

The move is expected to create ample employment opportunities and drive growth in the industry, according to a statement released from the minister’s office in Hyderabad.

LSEG is a leading global financial market infrastructure and data provider, operating in 70 countries worldwide and serving customers in 190 countries.

With over 2,000 issuers across more than 100 countries and a benchmark of $161 linked to FTSE Russell indexes, LSEG continues to be a major player in the global financial industry.

20230512-172604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Welspun India, Birlasoft doubled investors’ wealth in 2021

    Claims not part of resolution plan extinguished after its approval: SC

    India’s foreign exchange reserves plunges by over $6 bn

    CAIT seeks probe against Amazon for irregularities in legal professional charges