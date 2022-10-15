INDIA

Lone terrorist behind Kashmiri Pandit’s killing, says J&K Police

A lone terrorist was responsible for the killing of local Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat, in his native village in Shopian district on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, South & Central Kashmir range, Sujit Kumar told some reporters that although the detailed investigation is still going on, preliminary reports indicate that a lone militant was responsible for the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit in Chaudhrigund village.

Asked about the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group that has claimed responsibility for the killing, the DIG said it is just a fake proxy group of militants.

He said if any security lapse comes to light during the investigation, those guilty of such a lapse would be punished.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya visited the village and said that all assistance would be provided to the family.

The body of the deceased is being taken to Jammu for the last rites.

