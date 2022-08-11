Uncategorized

Long Covid may last over 12 weeks in unvaccinated, obese kids

NewsWire
0
0

Children infected with Covid-19, but not hospitalised, may still experience long Covid symptoms up to three months after infection, finds a study.

Past research has revealed that children and adults hospitalised with Covid-19 are more susceptible to developing long Covid symptoms

The study by researchers at University of Texas Houston examined 1,813 volunteers between the ages of 5 and 18.A Of these, 82 children reported having long Covid symptoms. 1.5 per cent showed symptoms that lasted between four and 12 weeks, including loss of taste and smell, fatigue, and cough.

An additional 3.3 per cent reported that symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, cough, and difficulty breathing persisted for longer than 12 weeks.

Further, of those who reported symptoms past 12 weeks, the unvaccinated and obese children had a higher chance of developing long Covid, revealed the the study published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal.

“These findings are consistent with other literature that found children and adults who have comorbid health conditions and are unvaccinated are at a higher risk of being hospitalised for the virus,” said Sarah Messiah, Professor of epidemiology, human genetics, and environmental sciences at UTHealth School of Public Health-Dallas.

In addition, researchers found that children infected with Covid-19 before the emergence of the Delta variant were more at risk of developing long Covid.

“If you had Covid-19 earlier in the pandemic, you were more at risk for longer symptoms. With Delta and Omicron, we did see a lot of children who ended up hospitalised, but their symptoms were less severe, and our results show they were also less likely to report persistent symptoms too,” Messiah said.

The results, Messiah said, is important because it highlights the presence of non-hospitalised youth who may also experience persistent long Covid symptoms after infection.

“There may be a perception that one needs to be hospitalised to have long Covid, and that is not what we found. I encourage parents to still take caution and get their child vaccinated against Covid-19, because we now know that it will decrease the risk of infection and long Covid,” she said.

20220811-122004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NASA figuring out mysterious readings from interstellar spacecraft Voyager 1

    New monoclonal antibody shows promise against malaria

    ‘The Flash’: Warner Bros have no plans to fire Ezra Miller...

    Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids’ memory, mental...